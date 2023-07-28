Attempted kidnapping of young girls: Lapu-Lapu dad urges police to nail suspect

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The foiled kidnapping of four minors on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Lapu-Lapu City should be a top priority of the Philippine National Police (PNP), a city dad said.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chairman of the committee on social welfare and services, asked the PNP to solve this case, to prevent the suspect from victimizing more minors.

“Kabaw ko nga ilaha na gyud ning gipaninguha nga masakpan to but I hope you will still do more. Pun-an pa gyud ang ilang paninguha para ato gyud ning masakpan kay wala ta kabaw gyud nga dili lang kaning upat, duna pani laing nabiktima pero unreported lang,” Cuizon said.

(I know that the police are doing their best to solve this case. I just hope that they will put more effort to nail the suspect because we don’t know, maybe he has already victimized more aside from the four minors but those were unreported)

On Sunday, four minor girls aged 17, 14, and two 12-year-olds, managed to escape the attempted kidnapping and were able to report the incident to the Pusok Police Station.

The minors were lured to take part in a photoshoot by someone who introduced herself as “Angie” through social media.

The four were offered to become models of a milk tea brand in exchange for a big amount of money, free food, and drinks, among others.

A certain Angelo Corilla picked them up by his motorcycle and they were brought to an apartment located at the Aviation Road in Barangay Bankal.

The victims were then forced to enter the room of the suspect, but they managed to escape after the 17-year-old victim kicked the suspect from behind.

Two individuals helped the victims and brought them to the Pusok Police Station.

When the police conducted an investigation, the suspect can no longer be found. However, they found chains, cable ties, wires, and bladed weapons inside the room.

Due to this, Cuizon appealed to parents to always monitor their children, and be wary of those whom they engage with on social media.

“Ang mga ginikanan, kinahanglan ilang ingnon ang ilang mga anak, especially mga babaye, mga batan-on, nga dili mopatuo labi na nga daghan na’g scams karon sa ilang mga phones,” she added.

She also advised the young to always consult their elders about what they are searching online and verify its legitimacy to avoid being victimized by different cybercrimes such as kidnapping and human trafficking.

“So naa gani manghaylo, they should verify kung legit ba ni, kung tinuod bani nga company, and dili gyud motuo gyud dayon. In fact you can call the police, you can call the attention sa inyong parents,” she said. /rcg

