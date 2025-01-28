Public warned anew on side effects of injectable glutathione

MANILA – The Philippine Dermatological Society (PDS) again reminded the public on Monday that injectable glutathione is not approved by local authorities for skin whitening, and can actually cause severe complications.

Dr. Jasmin Jamora, PDS president, reiterated that there was no evidence about the efficacy of glutathione for lightening the skin, and users of both oral (tablets and capsules) and intravenous (IV or “drip”) glutathione may only be wasting their time and hard-earned money on such products.

“Until now, despite careful and thorough studies, we cannot find evidence on the efficacy of glutathione on skin whitening. There are also no clinical trials supporting the use of glutathione,” she said in a news conference in the PDS headquarters in Quezon City.

“What our studies found is that it is not cost-effective and its supposed effects are not long lasting. There is also more evidence and reports about its possible serious adverse effects,” she added.

Jamora issued the reminder after a woman from Batangas in a now viral TikTok video shared on Saturday that she could barely open her right eye due to an alleged infection, after undergoing an IV glutathione session.

Serious side effects

According to Jamora, injecting glutathione directly into the bloodstream exposes the body to high doses of chemicals, which can result in serious side effects. The risk increases when nonphysicians supervise these IV glutathione treatments.

“Receiving glutathione intravenously can result in a high dose and overload our kidneys. There have been reports of kidney failure, gastritis, headaches, dizziness, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. Skin rashes also happen, swelling of the eyes, ruptured veins and even anaphylactic shock, which can be fatal,” she said.

The PDS urged the public to consult board-certified dermatologists to recommend what products to use to brighten their skin.

Food and Drug Administration spokesperson Pam Sevilla warned that individuals and establishments found to be selling or dispensing injectable glutathione for skin whitening may face imprisonment or be fined up to P100,000.

