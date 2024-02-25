Mariel Padilla’s ‘gluta drip’ session at Senate draws flak

Actress Mariel Padilla’s ‘glut drip’ session in the Senate last week drew flak on social media, censure from the chair of the Senate’s disciplinary body and an advisory from the Department of Health (DOH) warning against the use of glutathione as a skin whitener.

The since-deleted post of Sen. Robinhood Padilla’s wife showing her glutathione therapy—as this procedure for injecting the compound is called—also prompted Sen. Nancy Binay, chair of the Senate ethics committee, to remark that a “gluta drip” was not the right thing to do “in a government building like the Senate.”

“[The Senate] is not a hospital or a medical clinic. What if an emergency suddenly happens? I don’t think the Senate has the capability to respond since we’re not a health facility,” Binay said in an interview with dwPM on Saturday. Binay called on all visitors to the Senate to observe “proper decorum.”

‘Gluta Drip’

Posting on Instagram on Feb. 19, Padilla said of her gluta procedure in the Senate: “Drip anywhere is our motto! I had an appointment … but I was going to be late so I had it done in my husband’s office.”

The senator, meanwhile, was seen in the photo at his desk working.

“I never miss a drip because it really helps in so many ways—collagen production, whitening, energy, metabolism, immunity and much more,” Padilla added.

Netizens who apparently were not amused by that post showing Padilla doing her ‘gluta drip’ at the Senate tagged Binay.

In her interview with dwPM, Binay said she was surprised that a senator’s spouse was recommending glutathione when Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said only in January that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had not approved its use as a skin whitener.

Herbosa issued the warning after a 39-year-old woman had died just hours after being injected with glutathione at a clinic in Quezon City on Jan. 9.

On Saturday the DOH reiterated its position that it does not support the use of glutathione as a skin whitener.

Citing FDA’s Circular No. 2019-182, the department said it “categorically states that there are no published clinical trials that have evaluated the use of injectable glutathione for skin lightening.”

The FDA said earlier that glutathione may only be used as an adjunct treatment for a primary treatment like cisplatin chemotherapy.

It warned further that its long-term use increases the risk of skin cancer.

“There are no published clinical trials that have evaluated the use of injectable glutathione for skin lightening. There are also no published guidelines for appropriate dosing regimens and duration of treatment,” the state regulator said in its circular.

‘Skin color’

Binay said social media influencers like Padilla should be more circumspect in promoting beauty products like ‘gluta drip.’

“As a celebrity and wife of a senator, (Padilla) should be aware of her power to influence people. We have to be very careful. What if somebody who heeded her advice suddenly suffered a medical problem?” she said.

The morena lawmaker also said she was “not comfortable” with how glutathione “helps in so many ways,” including “whitening,” as Padilla said in her post.

“Having white skin is not a basis for good looks. We should always be comfortable with our own skin color,” Binay said.

She noted, however, that because Padilla is not a member of the chamber, the ethics committee does not have any authority over her.

In any case, Binay said she would talk to Senator Padilla to express her concern about the possible adverse effect of glutathione on his wife’s health.

“Maybe they are not aware that it does not have an FDA approval,” she said.

‘Good looks, good health’

Senator Padilla, meanwhile, defended his wife, saying that the criticisms against her were “laughable.”

“If they saw something bad in that (post), I apologize. No intention of disrespect,” said the former action star.

“My wife loves to promote good looks and good health,” he added. — WITH A REPORT FROM DEXTER CABALZA

