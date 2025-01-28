Fredriksson-Yap bout spices up ‘Binukbukay sa Sugbo’ undercard

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The upcoming “Binukbukay sa Sugbo” boxing extravaganza added another exciting undercard bout featuring a seasoned veteran and a rising amateur standout that guarantees a show stealer on February 8 at the plush NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Filipino-Swedish former amateur standout Alexander Fredriksson, the newest addition to Omega Boxing Gym, faces his toughest challenge yet, the battle-tested Mark John Yap.

Fredriksson, who made an impressive pro debut last December by stopping Jubmark Pan via a first-round technical knockout, is eager to prove he belongs on the big stage.

While his professional record is still in its infancy, his extensive amateur background speaks volumes, boasting a stellar 36-10 (win-loss) record with nine knockouts in Europe’s elite tournaments.

LEGACY IN JAPAN

On the other side, stands the 36-year-old Yap, a seasoned warrior with a 34-19 (win-loss) record, including 17 knockouts. Yap carved his legacy in Japan, where he fought 17 times between 2012 and 2018, capturing the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) bantamweight title.

However, he enters this fight looking to bounce back from an eighth-round stoppage loss to Jerald Into last August in a bid for the WBC Asian lightweight title.

Aside from the Fredriksson-Yap matchup, the undercard features several thrilling bouts. Former world champion Vic Saludar (25-6, 15 KOs) returns to face Roldan Sasan (8-6-1, 3 KOs) in a must-watch encounter. Jason Balajadja (5-1, 4 KOs) collides with Vergil Deguma (9-9, 4 KOs), while Raffie Jamero (2-2, 1 KO) squares off against Yuli Hindoy (4-2, 3 KOs). Tristan Jay Racho also takes on Aubrey Silot in what promises to be an action-packed affair.

The event’s main card features a triple-header of WBO regional title fights. South Korea’s Jong Seon Kang (20-1-2, 11 KOs) will defend his WBO Global featherweight crown against Japan’s Ryuto Owan (13-2, 8 KOs) in the headliner. ARQ Boxing Stable’s Rodex Piala (10-1, 1 KO) will also challenge reigning WBO Oriental super featherweight champion Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke (10-2, 7 KOs) of China. Meanwhile, former world title challenger Genesis Servania (35-4, 16 KOs) takes on China’s Aketelieti Yelejian (9-4-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBO Oriental lightweight title.

