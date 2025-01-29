Elderly dies after fire hits Kalunasan, Cebu City on Lunar New Year

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram, Paul Lauro - Senior Multimedia Reporter and Correspondent - CDN Digital | January 29,2025 - 09:39 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire that only lasted 20 minutes claimed the life of a senior citizen in Brgy. Kalunasan here on Wednesday, January 29.

Firefighters from Cebu City responded to a fire alarm raised in Oprra Unit 1 Brgy. Kalunasan at 02:29 a.m. on Wednesday.

They immediately raised it to first alarm, which usually suggests that they had to deal with light materials or that the fire occurred in a densely populated area.

While they managed to put the flames under control just 14 minutes after arriving at the scene, the fire, unfortunately, claimed the life of a 78-year-old man.

The victim was identified as Zosimo Aspacio, who was believed to have been trapped inside the burning house he was staying.

His remains were severely burnt beyond recognition, firefighters said.

Before the victim’s body was discovered, barangay staff from Kalunasan immediately attended to the needs of all fire victims, but they noted that Aspacio had not been accounted for.

A total of four houses were burned down by the fire that lasted approximately 20 minutes only. A fire out was declared at 2:43 a.m.

Initial findings from fire investigators showed that the fire started at the house of a certain Victor Emnace Jr.

It was the same house where Aspacio’s corpse was found.

Damage to properties was pegged at P106,000.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated as of this writing.

