CHED probes Bestlink College over unauthorized off-campus activity

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on Monday said it would issue a show cause order against Bestlink College following an out-of-town activity that allegedly compromised the welfare of its students.

“A show cause order will be issued against Bestlink College for conducting off-campus activity without submitting the required documents with CHEDRO-NCR (Regional Office-National Capital Region),” CHED Chairperson J. Prospero de Vera III said in a Viber message, referring to the school located in Novaliches, Quezon City.

In various social media posts, students claimed to have experienced “disorganized, overheated, or unavailable transportation, no accommodation, and extreme exhaustion” during the off-campus founding anniversary celebration.

The local government also urged education institutions to “prioritize the safety” of students and ensure responsible planning of large-scale events after the activity reportedly “caused severe traffic disruptions and serious safety concerns.”

Bestlink College, meanwhile, has yet to release a statement on the matter. (PNA)

