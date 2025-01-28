16 areas in CV are election areas of concern, says PRO-7 chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the midterm elections approach, the Chief of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has revealed that they are currently monitoring 16 election areas of concern.

Of the number, 14 are in Negros Oriental, and two are in Bohol, while none in Cebu and Siquijor, said newly appointed PRO-7 Chief, Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, during a courtesy meeting with the mayor at the Cebu City Hall on Monday, January 27.

Maranan did not disclose, which areas were those, but he assured that in the coming days, they would be deploying 200 more police officers in Negros.

He also said that he would be staying there for some days to supervise the implementation of security programs.

According to a report from the Philippine News Agency, Lionel Marco Castillano, the director of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the Negros Island Region, has labeled Negros Oriental as an “orange” hotspot for the upcoming elections.

This classification is due to the province’s past issues with election-related violence and strong political competition.

Castillano noted that Negros Oriental would not be categorized as “green,” which would indicate areas considered safe and free from security problems.

During the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in October 2024, Negros Oriental was placed under Comelec control following events related to the assassination of former Governor Roel Degamo in March 2023.

The Philippine National Police uses a simple color-coded system to classify the safety of areas during elections: green means peaceful, yellow indicates some election-related incidents or rivalry, orange signals more serious threats or multiple issues, and red points to very serious threats, which may require increased oversight from Comelec.

Earlier this week, Maranan said that he met with Comelec for their regional joint security council meeting, during which they concluded that every province in the region would develop a “distinct security plan” to ensure security operations during the elections.

Moreover, they were also able to discuss “seven major security concerns” that the law enforcers would be addressing.

These included the security of all Comelec officials and staff, government officials, candidates, polling places, canvassing areas, the treasurer’s office, and other infrastructure relevant to the election.

They also included the security of election paraphernalia and addressed vote-buying issues, calling them the “source of all frictions” during elections.

Maranan said they must comply with the directives of the PNP Chief, Police Gen. Rommel Marbil, which would pertain to their “counteractions against the criminal gangs and private armed groups that might be used by some individuals to [seek] terror and affect the integrity of the election process.”

Courtesy visits to LGUs

Maranan said he would pay courtesy visits to incumbent local government officials to assure them that he would be supportive and cooperative in the police’s peace and order activities.

“I want to work with them, hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder, because the effectiveness of the PNP programs when it comes to peace and order, very vital ang (the) support ng (of) local chief executives and local government units,” he said.

Maranan assumed his position last January 10, and he was able to oversee the security preparations for the Sinulog this year.

Garcia expressed his “utmost commendation” to the police for the festival’s success, with four million people recorded to have participated. | with a report from Philippine News Agency

