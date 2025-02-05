Internationally-branded hotel breaks ground in Oslob

Cebu’s vibrant coastal town of Oslob has welcomed a new addition to its hospitality scene with the recent groundbreaking ceremony of the Asai Oslob, Cebu, developed by Grand Land Inc., on February 3, 2025.

This milestone marks the first Asai-branded property in the Philippines by the internationally acclaimed Dusit Hotels & Resorts. Relatively, it stands as a lifestyle destination that seamlessly integrates the unique character of Oslob.

“Asai is the new brand of Dusit. It aims towards the millennial travelers looking for more of the local experience; that’s why we choose Acai because it’s not the traditional international-brand hotel, but it’s more focused on international service, but, of course, giving the customers the local experience,” reveals Grand Land Inc. President Ryan Bernard Go, in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital.

Go also stated that the resort’s aesthetic will ultimately showcase Filipino artistry while utilizing locally-sourced resources.

The groundbreaking ceremony of Asai Oslob, Cebu, signals the beginning of its construction and ushers in the anticipation of locals and tourists alike.

A Millenial Take on Coastal Living

Standing seven stories tall, Asai Oslob, Cebu is meticulously designed to cater to millennial travelers and modern adventurers. This dynamic development will feature over 90 thoughtfully curated accommodations, seamlessly blending functionality and contemporary styling.

More than just a place to stay, Asai Oslob, Cebu is a lifestyle destination packed with premium amenities. Guests can unwind at a beach bar boasting breathtaking seaside views, take a dip in the inviting pool, or stay productive at the coworking lounge designed for remote professionals. Culinary delights await at the restaurant offering a fusion of local and international flavors, while fitness enthusiasts can maintain their routines at the fully-equipped gym.

Every detail is meticulously crafted to embody the philosophy of the Asai brand, ensuring an immersive experience in the beauty and culture of Oslob while incorporating its distinguished features—including the town’s main attraction, the whale sharks.

Unfolding a New Chapter of Oslob’s Tourism

It is no longer a secret that the magnificent town of Oslob is already a must-visit destination, known for its spectacular whale shark encounters, stunning waterfalls, and historical landmarks. The addition of ASAI Oslob, Cebu is set to elevate the town’s appeal, offering a fresh take on hospitality that caters to today’s travelers who seek both adventure and relaxation.

With an expected completion date by the end of 2026, anticipation is high, but it remains true to its core of being the ultimate launchpad to discovering Oslob. Stay tuned as ASAI Oslob, Cebu prepares to welcome guests into a space where they can truly Live Local.

