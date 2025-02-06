CSE: Cebu-based groups defend it, call for passage of sex ed bill

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Progressive groups based in Cebu are pushing for the passage of the Teenage Pregnancy Prevention Bill or the Senate Bill 1979 for the sake of today’s younger generation in need of proper sexual education.

Some 100 members of different groups marched along the streets of downtown Cebu City on Wednesday, February 5, to express their support on the integration of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) on the country’s education system.

The mobilization also aimed to fight against disinformation about the CSE program that were circulating online, according to Israela Krissan Sala, youth coordinator for the Partido Manggagawa-Kabataan.

Among these fake news she has highlighted is the narrative that CSE proactively teaches children the concept of masturbation, which in turn encourages them to be sexually active.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself said that the bill promoted masturbation to children as young as four-years-old. In a previous interview, he described the act as “ridiculous” and a “travesty” of what sex education should be for children.

This traditional narrative, according to Sala, is not only untrue but also hindering the community’s acceptance of how sexuality is a normal part of being human that must be taught to the youth.

“Ilang narrative is that the CSE teaches our young kids how to masturbate. It teaches kids nga bati daw ang other gender. Instead of actually educating us about the different genders and the spectrum of it and accepting ta that will solve the discrimination, kay ila jung gina [push] nga it’s bad,” she said.

(Their narrative is that the CSE teaches our young kids how to masturbate. It teaches kids that other genders are not nice. Instead of actually educating us about the different genders and the spectrum of it and accepting that will solve the discrimination, because they have been (pushing it) that it’s bad.)

The controversial Senate Bill No. 1979, filed by Senator Risa Hontiveros, proposes that CSE be made a compulsory part of education in order to normalize discussions about adolescent sexuality and reproductive health.

Inappropriate concepts

Opposing parties, however, claim that some provisions of the proposed law present “inappropriate” concepts that should not be discussed among young children who have yet to grasp such issues.

In response to criticisms, Hontiveros stressed that the CSE under SB 1979 would teach the younger generation about human anatomy and the dangers of teenage pregnancy. She dismissed the idea that it would teach children as young as four-years-old to masturbate and try different sexualities.

Sala said that the word “masturbation” had not been mentioned in the bill and that it called for an “age-appropriate” and “culturally sensitive” program that would be crafted based on the development displayed by students in elementary and high school levels.

She added that the bill would help address the problems of sexual abuse and harassment being experienced by many children all over the nation.

Moreover, she disclosed that with masturbation already a normal behavior for many young children, it would be more beneficial for them to learn from proper agencies instead of the internet where disinformation was rampant.

“Isn’t it better if ari jud sila sa proper institutions, sa DepEd, sa CHED, nga makahibaw sila about sexuality and how to be protected based on their sexuality?,”said Sala.

(Isn’t it better if they would learn from the proper institutions, in DepEd, in CHED, that they will know about sexuality and how to be protected based on their sexuality?)

After seven of Hontiveros’ colleagues withdrew their support, the senator moved swiftly to file a substitute bill that includes a provision that CSE will be taught only to students aged 10-years-old and above. The revised bill also includes a guarantee of academic and religious freedom.

In fear of the sex education bill hitting a dead end, Sala urged lawmakers to see how it would help the youth protect themselves from potential sexual abuse and create a world more accepting of all individuals of different sexualities. | with a report from INQUIRER.net

