Remulla to PRO-7 personnel: Dismantle all private armed groups

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the directives of Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Juanito Victor C. Remulla to policemen in Central Visayas for the upcoming midterm election is to dismantle all private armed groups.

The uniformed personnel were also told to practice neutrality as professionals during the election season.

On Wednesday, February 5, Remulla paid a visit to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) headquarters in Cebu City after a visit at the provincial government office.

Remulla, during a short press conference, said that the purpose of his visit was to asses the situation in the region and address potential threats to the upcoming May 2025 polls.

“Standard practice ko na talaga na umikot sa ating mga regions before the elections arrive. Syempre number one concern natin yung election violence nga na walang maganap dito. Yung safety ng mga candidates at safety ng mga tao. Dito naman sa Cebu walang hotspot. But nevertheless, we are here to make sure na that the presence of the DILG is felt,” he said.

(It is our standard practice to go around our regions before the elections arrive. Of course, our number one concern is that no election violence would happen. The safety of the candidates and safety of the people (are assured). Here in Cebu, there is no hot spot. But nevertheless, we are here to make sure that the presence of the DILG is felt.)

Remulla also shared his instructions to members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Central Visayas to dismantle all private armed groups in their area of responsibility.

Moreover, he told the men and women of PRO-7 to uphold professionalism at all times as they must not be used as private security forces by politicians and candidates with personal agenda.

“Number one, dismantle all the private armed groups. Number two, walang kakampihan. Hindi sila pwedeng magfunction as a private army ng mga politiko. They have to stay neutral. They have to stay professional and they have to ensure that they do their duty,” said Remulla.

(Number one, dismantle all the private armed groups. Number two, don’t take sides. They are not allowed to function as a private army to the politicians. They have to stay neutral. They have to stay professional and they have to endure that they do their duty.)

1,461 firearms turned over

To highlight the law enforcement unit’s achievements in their implementation of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban, PRO-7 turned over a total of 1,461 firearms and 25 explosives.

These weapons were either recovered, confiscated, or voluntarily surrendered to police since the filing of certificates of candidacy on October 1, 2024.

Of these firearms, 121 were voluntarily surrendered and 1,340 were confiscated during police operations like checkpoints.

Police Colonel Arvie Aserre Paraon-Bueno, spokesperson of PRO-7 regional director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, said that the confiscation of these firearms was beneficial in their efforts to ensure that the region would stay peaceful and orderly during the election season.

“Malaki po ang implikasyon nito sa peace and order natin. Lagi nga pong sinasabi ni RD, yung isang baril na makukuha natin, makakapagligtas siya ng limang buhay,” she said.

(This has a big implication in our peace and order. RD would always say, the guns would not be taken from us, he will save five lives.)

Call to members of community

Paraon-Bueno added that they are urging members of the community to abide by the law and refrain from violating the election gun ban to avoid being arrested.

“Patuloy po na hinikayat ng ating regional director yung pakikiisa mula sa ating mga mamamayan. So kung sila po ay may mga firearms pero hindi po ito lisensyado o kaya naman expired na, patuloy po ang paghihikayat na irenew po ito,” she said.

(Our regional director continues to call for unity from our citizens. So if they have firearms but they are not licensed or the license has expired, the call continues to these people to renew their gun licenses.)

