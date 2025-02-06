Evolution of dating: From pen pals, speed dating to pitching!

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Dating has truly evolved over time.

What once started as a slow and intimate process of writing letters and becoming “penpals” has now transformed into a fast-paced digital exchange of messages.

“Pen pals”—remember this term, aunts? Ooops!

That old-school dating era had its fair share of success stories, too!

Back in the day, dating wasn’t something everyone openly talked about. A guy would meet a girl through friends, or for the lucky ones, fate would intervene, perhaps in the form of a chance encounter while lining up for coffee or bumping into each other at the grocery store. (Wow, someone’s been watching too many romcoms!)

But as dating evolved with time, it introduced new, more social ways of finding love. From trusting it all to fate and serendipity to strategizing!

Ever heard of the latest trend called “Pitch Your Single Friend”?

It’s exactly what it sounds like, friends take the stage and pitch their single friends to a crowd of other singles.

Some take this matchmaking mission seriously, even creating presentation decks about their single friend’s personality, interests, and quirks. It’s almost like pitching a startup idea, except instead of investors, you’re trying to attract potential dates.

And after the pitches, the real fun begins. Syocializing, mingling, and maybe, just maybe, making a meaningful connection. Fingers crossed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALYSSA LAUREN MANAIG (@alyssalauren)

Now, let’s rewind a bit—remember speed dating?

It’s another fun, fast-paced way for singles to meet. Participants rotate around the room, getting a few minutes to chat with each person before moving on to the next potential match.

In speed dating, you’re pitching yourself—making sure you say all the right things while hoping you don’t have food stuck in your teeth!

And just when you thought speed dating couldn’t get any more intense, some gyms are now incorporating it into workouts. Imagine doing curl-ups while saying, “I work in finance, I’m 6’2, and I love traveling”—all while catching your breath!

Dating sure has changed, but one thing remains the same—whether through letters, pitches, or workouts, the search for love is always an adventure.

Why not try this new version of finding the one this love month? Valentine’s Day is just a few steps away and this may be that “experience something new” idea listed on your to-do list this year.

So, are you ready to make your pitch?