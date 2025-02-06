Taiwanese, Cebuano players clash in table tennis tournament at SHS-AdC

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of nine teams will battle for table tennis supremacy as Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) and Taiwan’s Taoyuan Municipal Yung Feng High School co-host a one-day tournament at the Magis Eagles Arena on the SHS-AdC campus in Mandaue City on Saturday, February 8.

The tournament will feature a 22-and-under table tennis competition, pitting top paddlers from Taoyuan Municipal Yung Feng High School in Taiwan against local teams from Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) member schools. Among the competitors will also be the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles college team.

SHS-AdC athletic director Jon Ralph Christopher Inot shared that they expect between 60 and 70 players to participate in this highly anticipated event.

“The players from Taiwan are part of their junior national team. That’s why we decided to have a 22-and-under tournament—so they can face off against the best high school and college players here in Cebu,” said Inot.

Beyond the competition, the event also serves as an outreach sports program for the visiting Taiwanese players. During a joint training session the day before, the Taiwanese team took the opportunity to teach local players new techniques and table tennis fundamentals.

“We had a joint training yesterday with the Taiwan team and our Ateneo players, and we invited the Mandaue City table tennis grassroots program. Our Magis Eagles team and the Taiwan team acted as coaches, teaching and playing with the kids from the grassroots program. We made sure that our guests not only got to compete but also contributed to the programs we support,” Inot explained.

The complete list of participating teams includes Taoyuan Municipal Yung Feng High School (Taiwan), SHS-AdC Magis Eagles, Ateneo de Manila University (College), University of San Carlos, Cabangcalan National High School, University of Cebu, Abellana National School, University of San Jose-Recoletos, and Proverbs Academy.

To add to the excitement, cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the champions in each category of the tournament.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP