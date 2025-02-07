Kanlaon Volcano: Minor explosion recorded
MANILA, Philippines – A two-minute minor explosion occurred at the summit crater of Kanlaon Volcano at 3:11 p.m. Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
“That minor explosion was likely triggered by a sudden release of pressure within the volcano. This happens when volcanic gases accumulate beneath the surface due to a blockage in the volcanic vent,” Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol told the Philippine News Agency.
There was blockage in the volcano’s conduit and over pressurization resulted in minor explosion, he added.
A minor explosion, Bacolcol said, is a small, short-lived volcanic event that is much less intense than a major eruption.
“It typically lasts only a few seconds to a few minutes and releases a relatively low amount of energy,” he said.
Bacolcol also said minor explosions often produce a thin ash plume, volcanic gas emissions, and occasionally small fragments of volcanic materials.
According to Phivolcs, ashfall was reported in Brgy. Sag-ang, La Castellana, Negros Occidental.
Kanlaon Volcano has been under Alert Level 3 (magmatic unrest) since Dec. 9, 2024. (PNA)
