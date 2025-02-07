Binukbukay sa Sugbo: ₱100K knockout bounty heats up card

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Genesis “Azukal” Servania and Cebuano prospect Rodex “Tank” Piala are ready for war as they set their sights on World Boxing Organization (WBO) regional titles in tomorrow’s “Binukbukay sa Sugbo” at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Adding fuel to their burning desire to win is the offer of boxing promoter Dr. Winley Dela Fuente for a ₱100,000 bonus to Servania (35-4, 16 KOs) and Piala (10-1, 1 KO) if they knock out their respective Chinese opponents.

For Servania, this bout is more than just a return to Cebu—it’s a homecoming more than a decade in the making. The former ALA Gym standout, who built his career on Cebu’s storied boxing scene, is stepping into the ring for the first time since 2013.

READ:

Meanwhile, Piala is eager to prove that he’s ready to claim a major title in front of his home fans in Binukbukay sa Sugbo.

The intensity reached a boiling point at the official weigh-in on Friday, February 7, at the Axis Bar of NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Servania and Piala locked eyes with their Chinese rivals—Aketelieti Yelejian (9-4-1, 2 KOs) and Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke (10-2, 7 KOs) —for the first time, and the encounter nearly escalated into a brawl.

Tensions flared as the fighters had to be physically separated after an aggressive shoving during the faceoff.

Genesis’ welterweight debut

Making his welterweight debut, Servania weighed in at 144.4 pounds, while Yelejian hit 145.3 pounds for their showdown for the vacant WBO Oriental welterweight title.

Meanwhile, Piala came in at 128.7 pounds, while Laayibieke tipped the scales at 129.4 pounds as he prepares to defend his WBO Oriental super featherweight title.

The bad blood between these fighters has been brewing since Binukbukay sa Sugbo was announced last December, with Yelejian and Laayibieke boldly predicting knockouts over their Filipino challengers. But Servania and Piala have other plans.

“This isn’t my first championship fight. I’m ready for this,” said Servania in Bisaya.

“The ₱100,000 bonus is great, but I’m not thinking about that. I’m excited because this is my home turf—I won’t let them walk away with a win.”

Piala echoed the same confidence, embracing the high stakes of the fight.

“I don’t feel any pressure,” he said. “This event, Binukbukay sa Sugbo, is all about action. I’m ready to give my best and win the belt in front of my fellow Cebuanos.”

On the other hand, Yelejian’s trainer Robin Wong replied that his compatriots will win by knockouts tomorrow evening.

“We prepared the fight for four months. Our plan tomorrow is to win by K.O,” said Wong.

P100K bonus for knockout

For his part, Dela Fuente is making sure the night delivers fireworks. The ₱100,000 knockout bonus is meant to push Servania and Piala to bring their best inside the Binukbukay sa Sugbo ring.

“Actually, these Chinese fighters are very good in China, mao nihatag ko ug challenge sa atong mga boxers. My heart belongs to our Filipino boxers that’s why I offer our boxers such bonuses kung ma knockout nila ilahang opponents,” Dela Fuente said.

The night’s main event features Korean WBO Global featherweight champion Jong Seon Kang (20-1-2, 11 KOs) defending his title against Japan’s Ryuto Owan (13-2, 8 KOs).

The Binukbukay sa Sugbo undercard fights include former world champion Vic Saludar vs. Rholdan Sasan, Jason Balajadja vs. Vergil Deguma, Raffie Jamero vs. Yuli Hindoy, and Tristan Jay Racho vs. Aubrey Silot.

The curtain opener kicks off at 4 PM.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP