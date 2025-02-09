Sulu education exec gunned down inside her office

COTABATO CITY – A lone assailant shot dead the assistant schools division superintendent of Sulu province while she was inside her office in Jolo town on Friday afternoon.

An initial report from Jolo municipal police station, identified the victim as Sonatria Dandun Gaspar assistant schools division for Sulu of the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MBHTE-BARMM).

The gunman barged into the office of Gaspar in downtown Jolo shortly before 5 p.m. and shot her in the head.

The suspect then quickly fled the vicinity.

A police manhunt had been launched since Friday.

Mohagher Iqbal, BARMM education minister, strongly condemned the shooting of Gaspar.

“This senseless act of violence has left an indelible mark on the community and the education sector,” Iqbal said in a statement.

“We call for justice and an end to violence, urging authorities to ensure that those responsible for this crime are held accountable,” Iqbal added.

He said the MBHTE is closely coordinating with law enforcement authorities to support ongoing investigations and ensure that justice is served swiftly.

“We reaffirm our commitment to upholding peace, safety, and security for all members of the education sector in the region, and we will continue to work toward fostering an environment where educators and students can thrive free from fear.”

