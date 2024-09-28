Tolentino cites need for gov’t coordination on Sulu transition fund

Senate Majority Leader Francis “Tol” Tolentino has announced that his proposal for the establishment of a Sulu transition fund has been submitted to both the Office of the President and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

During his regular radio program, “Usapang Tol,” Tolentino emphasized the importance of inter-agency coordination to effectively address the needs of Sulu, especially in the light of the recent Supreme Court ruling that removed the province from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

BARMM Cabinet Secretary Mohd Asnin Pendatun assured Tolentino that personnel based in Sulu would continue to receive their salaries from September 16 onward, as these funds have already been allocated in the region’s general appropriations for the year.

“Starting September 16, we will release their salaries because it is already budgeted. However, we will need a document of undertaking to clarify the implications of this payment in light of the Supreme Court decision,” Pendatun said.

Tolentino welcomed this assurance and recommended that BARMM inform the Commission on Audit (COA) about their actions to prevent potential issues.

Supreme Court’s decision

Pendatun noted that the BARMM leadership has been using Tolentino’s statements in the Senate to guide their response while awaiting clearer directives from the national government. He also mentioned that approximately P9.08 billion has been allocated for Sulu province under the block grant provided to BARMM.

Although the leadership expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s decision, they are exploring options to intervene in the case.

Tolentino has consistently raised concerns regarding the administrative and fiscal impacts of the High Court’s ruling on Sulu’s status and has urged government agencies to outline their plans for assisting the province during budget discussions for 2025.

The DBM has promised to release a directive related to Tolentino’s proposal in the near future, as confirmed during last week’s Senate hearing on the proposed 2025 budget for the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

