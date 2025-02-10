Cesafi Esports: UCLM beats USPF in Valorant season opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters started their title retention bid in the Valorant tournament of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Esports League (CEL) Season 3 with a convincing win last Sunday, February 9, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

UCLM, the reigning champions of the Valorant tournament, defeated the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 2-0, in their two-game series in the tournament’s opener.

Junlit Ompad clinched the “Player of the Game” honors after his masterful 21-kill performance with two assists and eight deaths. He finished his campaign with a 359 average combat score, leading UCLM.

In the first game, UCLM barely won after finishing it with a 13-11 score line.

However, they made sure to finish off the Panthers in the second game, scoring a 13-2 beating, to secure the victory.

In the other match, UC Main Webmasters defeated the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 2-0.

Camilo Blu Galan unleashed a 39-kill outing with eight assists, 23 deaths with an 374 average combat score to lead the Webmasters.

UC Main easily won the first game, 13-5, but had to grind a 16-14 nail-biting victory in the second game.

Lastly, the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons dominated the newcomers, Benedicto College Cheetahs, 2-0.

They won both games, 13-5 and 13-2, behind Wince Dela Fuente’s impressive game. Dela Fuente finished with 18 kills with six assists, nine deaths, and 283 average combat score.

