Enoveso, 82, stuns competition, wins SUGBU Shootout tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Age is just a number for 82-year-old Dory Enoveso, who clinched the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout Tournament title last Sunday, February 9, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Enoveso, a senior female bowler and Division C competitor, proved she could hold her own against younger and more elite players, delivering a stunning performance in the championship knockout round.

Despite competing in the tournament’s lowest-tier division, Enoveso shocked the field by outscoring the Division A and B champions to claim the overall title. She rolled an impressive 209 pinfalls, defeating American kegler and Division A champion Mark Hodgkinson (176 pinfalls) and Division B top bowler Danny Sabang (170 pinfalls).

Before her remarkable finals run, Enoveso topped the Division C qualifiers with 771 pinfalls over four games, securing her spot in the championship round.

Meanwhile, Hodgkinson led Division A with 885 pinfalls, while Sabang ruled Division B with 769.

Enoveso’s victory is a rare feat in SUGBU tournaments, where senior bowlers seldom dominate against younger competitors.

With this win, she joins the ranks of fellow senior bowler Vivian Padawan, who was crowned Bowler of the Year in 2023.

