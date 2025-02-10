Sara Duterte’s bank records eyed in impeachment trial – lawmaker

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the House of Representatives who would serve as prosecutors in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte are planning to request the Senate Impeachment Court to issue subpoenas against her bank records, according to Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua.

Chua, a member of the House prosecution team, revealed on Monday that they are now “exploring legal options to obtain financial records” that could be relevant to particular articles in the impeachment complaint against Duterte.

“The impeachment process allows us to complete the evidence to support our case, and that includes subpoenaing financial records if necessary through the Senate impeachment court,” the lawmaker said in a statement.

“The Bank Secrecy Law provides an exception for impeachment cases, and we intend to use all legal means to secure relevant documents, in addition to the evidence already present, that will aid in the trial,” he added.

Also on Monday, Senate President Francis Escudero revealed that the impeachment trial of Duterte will commence after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s fourth State of the Nation Address.

“Most likely when the new Congress already enters into its functions — after Sona. Sona, I think it is on July 21. So [the] trial will commence after that day,” Escudero said.

Since Congress is in recess, Chua said the preparation for the trial will continue.

“This will not prevent us from doing our job. We will ensure that when the trial begins, and as we proceed, we have the necessary documents, testimonies, and financial records to present. We have a strong case against the Vice President,” he said.

