Esneth Domingo moves closer to IBF world title shot with latest rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Sanman Boxing’s Esneth “Hard Hitter” Domingo continues his steady climb toward a world title shot, rising in the latest International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight rankings.

The Cebu-based Domingo has moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 in the IBF’s latest rankings, marking significant progress in just two months.

In December, he was ranked No. 6 before advancing to No. 4, and now he has broken into the top three.

With his rise in the rankings, Domingo is inching closer to a potential world title eliminator bout against Nicaragua’s top-ranked contender, Felix Alvarado.

A victory in such a match would earn him a shot at the IBF flyweight world championship, currently held by Angel Ayala.

However, both Domingo and Alvarado must wait for the outcome of Ayala’s upcoming title defense against Japanese challenger Masamichi Yabuki on March 29 in Tokoname, Japan.

Despite the uncertainty, Domingo remains focused and committed to his training.

He is currently in Japan, helping his stablemate, reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight world champion Melvin Jerusalem, prepare for his second title defense.

As part of their training regimen, Domingo and Jerusalem have even engaged in sparring sessions.

If Domingo’s upward trajectory continues, he could become the second world champion from the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team.

His credentials speak for themselves—boasting an impressive record of 21 wins (13 by knockout) against only two defeats. He is also the reigning WBC Asian Silver flyweight champion and a former WBO Global flyweight titleholder.

Currently riding a five-fight winning streak, Domingo is proving he is more than ready for the biggest challenge of his career.

