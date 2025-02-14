Charter Day bonus: Cebu City Hall employees may receive P25,000

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia proposed a P25,000 Charter Day bonus for regular and casual employees of City Hall.

The proposal now awaits the approval of the City Council.

Garcia explained that the amount was set higher because he anticipated possible adjustments from the City Council.

“Ato lang ng gitaas gamay kay basig ang Council ilang paubsan,” he added.

He acknowledged that the final decision rests with the legislative body. The proposed bonus mirrors last year’s approved amount, while job order (JO) employees are expected to receive P5,000 in gratuity pay.

The proposed Charter Day bonus is included in the P635-million Supplemental Budget No. 1 (SB 1), which Garcia has submitted to the City Council for deliberation.

The supplemental budget also covers infrastructure projects such as the continued construction of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) and road asphalting initiatives. However, Garcia emphasized that the Charter Day bonus remains a priority.

The mayor urged the council to approve the budget swiftly to ensure the timely distribution of the bonus, which he said serves as a well-deserved reward for the city’s workforce.

In addition to the proposed Charter Day bonus, the city government has started distributing a one-time P5,000 cash assistance to all honorarium-based employees, a process expected to be completed by the end of February.

Garcia noted that the staggered distribution is necessary due to the large number of recipients, which exceeds 5,000.

Apart from employee incentives, the city has also initiated the payout of livelihood assistance programs across Cebu City’s 80 barangays.

