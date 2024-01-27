Rama backs P246-billion mega project in SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has backed the proposed P246 billion mega project in the South Road Properties (SRP).

He stated, “If this aligns with principles of fairness and correctness, why not?”

READ: P200B mega project will soon rise in SRP if …

Rama also expressed his support for the proposed resolution to establish a boardwalk that would replicate the one in Singapore, the Sentosa Boardwalk.

Rama, currently on leave in Singapore, encourages scrutiny of these projects.

The City Administrator, Collin Rosell, confirms exploration of a partnership, pending thorough study by the Joint Venture-Selection Committee. Rama advises coordination with the City Planning and Development Office for the proposed boardwalk

“It is so titillating and mesmerizing. We should welcome all,” Rama stated during his “Ingna’ng Mayor” segment on the Sugboanon channel via Zoom from Singapore on January 26.

“[It] needs to be perused and dichotomized, going from top to bottom… We have to examine it from the standpoint of fairness and correctness. So, if this aligns with principles of fairness and correctness, why not?” he said.

On January 16, Mandaraig Infrabuild Corp. (MIC) announced its submission of an unsolicited proposal to assist the city in implementing P246 billion worth of infrastructure projects at SRP.

Mandaraig Infrabuild Corp. (MIC) submitted an unsolicited proposal on January 16 to assist the city in implementing P246 billion worth of infrastructure projects at SRP, including 14 structures, a new City Hall, IT community, monorail, and cable car system.

City administrator Lawyer Collin Rosell confirmed the following day that the city is exploring a partnership with MIC for the “mega projects,” pending thorough study by the Joint Venture-Selection Committee (JVSC). The committee is tasked in conducting a comprehensive review of all relevant documents related to the proposed project.

On the proposed SRP boardwalk, the mayor advised Councilor Rey Gealon, the author of the resolution, to communicate with Architect Joseph Michael “Yumi” Espina, the acting head of the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO).

READ: Boardwalk at SRP that mirrors one in Singapore eyed

Rama mentioned the importance of synthesizing the concept, hence the need for consultation and communication with Yumi, saying, “We may not be urban planners, but Yumi is.”

Rama is currently on leave, taking a “much-needed” break in Singapore, just more than a month since he returned from Australia last Dec. 16. /clorenciana

ALSO READ:

Rama takes leave, now in Singapore

Cebu City Council slashes Rama’s proposed P100B budget to P25B

Cebu council slashes mayor’s proposed 2024 budget by 78%

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP