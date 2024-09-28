Cebu City records 764 dengue cases, 10 deaths as of mid-September

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) has reported an increase in dengue cases, with 764 cases and 10 confirmed deaths recorded as of September 16.

CHD head Dr. Daisy Villa revealed that the city’s dengue cases this year have dramatically surged compared to the same period last year, which only saw 30 cases.

She attributed the rise to continuous rainfall, which has worsened the situation.

“The usual trend nga from January to June, makita pa nimo nga wala pa ni-alarm ang kaso. Pero pag enter sa June to July, mao na to’y pagsaka sa kaso,” Villa explained during a recent teleradyo program on Sugboanon Channel.

On September 6, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced the possibility of declaring a public health emergency in Cebu City due to rising dengue cases, as the city had recorded eight confirmed deaths and 597 cases at that time.

“Now, I’m contemplating whether it might be a public health emergency, but unya na lang kay it might be premature, so mag-meeting pa mi ni Dr. [Daisy] Villa,” Garcia said.

While a public health emergency has not yet been declared, he noted the need for immediate action and increased public awareness.

Garcia assured the public that the city government has been coordinating closely with the CHD to implement preventive measures and curb the spread of the disease.

Moreover, Villa said that the CHD has already ramped up efforts, particularly in conducting search-and-destroy operations in barangays to eliminate breeding grounds of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

“We are intensifying our measures. Naningkamot gyud ta nga masolbad nato [We are trying hard to solve this],” Villa said.

She noted that these operations form part of the Department of Health’s (DOH) “4S” strategy which includes seeking self-protection, early consultation, and supporting spraying operations, both indoors and outdoors, to prevent outbreaks.

She also urged barangay officials to mobilize their communities to clean up their surroundings, particularly focusing on eliminating stagnant water, which is the ideal breeding ground for dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

Villa added that CHD personnel have also begun mapping out areas in Cebu City with the highest dengue incidences to target their efforts more effectively. /clorenciana

