Seda Central Bloc Cebu opens

Ayala Land’s homegrown hotel brand Seda opened its second property in Cebu City that is expected to cater to the growing demand of business and travelers in Cebu.

The Seda Central Bloc Cebu, a 214-room hotel, is a retail, office, and residential tower located at the Ayala Malls Central Bloc right at the heart of the Cebu IT Park.

According to Seda’s senior group manager Andrea Mastellon, the new hotel will cater to the business process management (BPM) managers, including young professionals who will be staying long-term, and the broader market of leisure travelers in the city.

Seda Central Bloc’s serviced residences will cater to the BPM, while its hotel rooms are targeted for the leisure travelers.

Units inside the Seda Central Bloc Cebu will have an area of 28 square meters, while its studio to three-bedroom units have an area of 30 square meters to 90 square meters.

According to Thrina dela Calzada, Seda Central Bloc Cebu director of sales, the 17-story hotel has a swimming pool, gym, meeting rooms that can accommodate more than 100 persons, roof deck bar called Straight Up, and an all-day dining outlet called the Misto.

Like all Seda hotel, its prime location is within walking distance from restaurants and malls.

Seda Central Bloc Cebu is the hotel brand’s 11th property that stays true to what the Seda brand embodies that is perfect for what today’s business and lifestyle traveler.