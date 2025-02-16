CYBL: Tri-A Bullpups bounce back with gritty win vs SC-SIT

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The newly formed Tri-A Bullpups Basketball Team bounced back in style, securing a hard-fought 67-61 victory over Salazar Colleges-Salazar Institute of Technology (SC-SIT) in Group A of the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Chairman’s Cup 2025 on Sunday, February 16, at the Cebu Sports Hub in Mandaue City.

The win was a much-needed response for the Bullpups, who were reeling from a tough 68-86 loss against PYFBA in their tournament opener the day before.

Head coach Kareem Alocillo’s squad, composed of champion players from Barangay Poblacion’s title-winning team in the Talisay City Mayor’s Cup, showed resilience and championship form in their second outing.

John Steven Andy Critcheield led the charge with a dominant double-double performance, tallying 14 points and hauling down 16 rebounds. He also contributed two blocks, a steal, and an assist—redeeming himself after a lackluster debut where he managed only two points and five rebounds.

Team captain Mark Gil Belleza stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals, while John Dave Patigayon chipped in 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals, rounding out the Bullpups’ balanced attack.

Despite a stellar effort from Ediegen Fabroa, who posted a game-high 18 points along with 15 rebounds, SC-SIT fell short in the end. Jake David Guangco and Nicholas Perolino added 12 points each for the losing squad.

In the other CYBL Chairman’s Cup matchups, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) VDrink demolished Atty. Dico, 101-56, while the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers cruised past CKBA, 94-59.

Meanwhile, San Roque Bogo pulled off an upset, edging out the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 60-56.

