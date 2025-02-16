cdn mobile

Phivolcs logs minor phreatic eruption at Taal Volcano

By: Faith Argosino - Inquirer.net | February 16,2025 - 02:08 PM

File photo taken on December 3, 2024. | Talisay Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Facebook photo

MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano had a minor phreatic eruption on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Sunday.

Based on its report, Phivolcs said the minor eruption generated a 900-meter plume and lasted for three minutes and 27 seconds.

The agency also reported that it logged three volcanic tremors, which lasted from four to 12 minutes.

Phivolcs defines a phreatic eruption as a “steam-driven explosion that occurs when water, beneath the ground or on the surface, is heated by magma, lava, hot rocks, or new volcanic deposits (for example, tephra, and pyroclastic-flow deposits).”

Alert Level 1 remains hoisted over the volcano.

Phivolcs previously warned that entering Taal Volcano Island and flying any aircraft close to its premises is prohibited.

TAGS: eruption, Phivolcs, Taal Volcano
