Bernaldez, Sandoval set for California showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Mark “Machete” Bernaldez will test his mettle against unbeaten American prospect Cain “Sugar” Sandoval in a 10-round non-title showdown.

The bout, promoted by 360 Promotions, will take place at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California, United States, on February 21 (February 22, Manila time).

Bernaldez and Sandoval faced off during the official weigh-in on Thursday (Friday, Manila time). Bernaldez tipped the scales at 139 pounds, while Sandoval came in heavier at 143 lbs.

This will be Bernaldez’s 10th fight in the United States. Notably, he is on a back-to-back winning streak, with his most recent victory taking place in Orlando, Florida.

However, that win was back in 2022, making ring rust a major concern for Bernaldez as he faces a highly active opponent who has already fought—and won—three times in 2024 alone.

Bernaldez, a former ALA Boxing Gym pugilist, holds a record of 25 wins (18 by knockout) and six losses.

Meanwhile, Sandoval remains unbeaten in 14 fights, with an impressive 12 wins by knockout.

Significantly, Sandoval was the boxer who knocked out Bernaldez’s former stablemate, Romero Duno, in his most recent victory last year at the same venue.

Sandoval secured a sixth-round knockout against Duno, forcing the latter to retire and hang up his gloves for good.

