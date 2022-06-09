Bernaldez hopes to regain lost pride after TKO loss

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nearly eight months after his technical knockout loss, Mark “Machete” Bernaldez will try to regain lost honor and pride when he battles Oscar Duarte on June 11 (June 12, Manila Time) in Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Bernaldez who is fighting under Sanman Boxing Gym is eyeing a comeback after he lost via third-round TKO to American prospect Andres Cortes last November 5 in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

However, the road to redemption for the 28-year-old Bernaldez won’t be that easy.

He is going to face a younger and tougher 26-year-old Mexican-American who has a near-identical record as Bernaldez.

Duarte has 22 wins with 17 knockouts with one defeat and a draw.

Bernaldez sports a 23-5 (win-loss) record with 17 knockouts.

Another challenge Bernaldez has to overcome is Duarte’s height and reach advantage. The latter stands at 5-foot-9 with a reach of 71-inches while Bernaldez is only 5-foot-6 tall with a 67-inch reach.

Nonetheless, Bernaldez is known for his “never-say-die” attitude and power with both fists.

Before losing to Cortes, Bernaldez was on a three-fight winning streak in the United States. He defeated Juan Kantun, Hector Suarez, and Julian Aristule via TKO.

In addition, Bernaldez has vast experience trading leathers with Latin-American opponents since he arrived in the US in 2019.

On the other hand, Duarte is riding on a seven-fight winning run since 2019. In that stretch, Duarte snatched the interim WBC Latino lightweight title with a knockout win over Mexican Humberto de Santiago in 2019. /rcg

READ:

Bernaldez loses by TKO to American foe in Las Vegas

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy