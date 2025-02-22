Cebu braces for rains, thunderstorms as shear line affects Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu and the rest of the province will continue to experience cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as unstable weather conditions persist across the region, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa reported that the shear line would continue to affect the Visayas region, bringing unsettled weather to several areas.

The latest forecast indicates that moderate to strong northeast winds will prevail over Cebu, with moderate to rough coastal waters. Temperatures will range from 25 to 29 degrees Celsius during the day and 25 to 27 degrees Celsius at night.

Meanwhile, the extended weather outlook suggests that Cebu will continue to experience persistent rains and thunderstorms in the coming days.

Sunday, February 23 – Temperatures will range from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius, with moderate to strong northeast winds prevailing. Coastal waters are expected to be moderate to rough, making sea travel risky, especially for small vessels.

Monday, February 24 – Conditions will remain unchanged, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and scattered rain showers. The temperature range will stay between 25 to 31 degrees Celsius, with the northeast winds maintaining their strength.

Tuesday, February 25 – Similar weather patterns will persist, with isolated thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening. Seas will continue to be moderate to rough, particularly along the province’s eastern coastline.

Shear line affects Visayas

The Visayas region remains affected by the shear line, which is expected to bring heavy to intense rainfall in parts of Northern Samar and Eastern Samar.

Moderate to heavy rains may also be experienced in Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte.

Rains brought by the northeast monsoon (Amihan) will persist over Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora, while the rest of Luzon will experience isolated light rains.

The rest of the country, including Mindanao, will have localized thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Pagasa has warned that the expected moderate to heavy rains in certain areas could trigger flash floods and landslides, urging residents in low-lying and mountainous regions to remain vigilant.

Fisherfolk and those with small seacrafts are also advised to take precautionary measures, as rough sea conditions are expected in the northern and eastern sections of Luzon, as well as the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

Public Advisory

Pagasa advises the public to remain prepared for fluctuating weather conditions, particularly in areas prone to flooding and landslides. Motorists are urged to exercise caution on wet roads, while seafarers and fisherfolk should monitor maritime advisories before setting sail.

Pagasa continues to monitor the weather systems affecting the country and encourages the public to stay updated on local advisories, particularly in flood- and landslide-prone areas.

