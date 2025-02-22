Dave Apolinario squares off with Chinese foe in Japan this April

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario of Sanman Boxing Gym will fight in Japan for the third time in his career.

Apolinario will face Chinese Longyi Hu in an eight-rounder non-title fight on April 22 at the famous Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

The fight card promoted by the Ohashi Promotions will feature three title fights, a WBO Asia Pacific super featherweight showdown between Japanese prospects Ryusei Ishii and Kai Watanabe, and two Japanese Boxing Commission (JBC) titles.

In the undercard, Apolinario is expected to add fireworks with his duel against his Chinese foe.

Apolinario, 26, is fresh from a dominant six-rounder victory against Jeny Boy Boca last December in General Santos City. That served as his bounce back fight after falling short in his first world title.

SIXTH ROUND KNOCKOUT

Earlier, Apolinario also fought Angel Ayala in his first world title shot in Mexico. They fought for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight title where Ayala won by sixth round knockout.

That defeat stained Apolinario’s erstwhile unbeaten record.

But despite the defeat, he came back with a unanimous decision win over Boca, improving his record to 21 wins, 14 knockouts, and one defeat. He is also currently ranked No. 10 in the IBF flyweight world rankings.

This time, Apolinario sets his sights on Hu who sports an 8-2-2 (win-loss-draw) record with four knockouts.

Hu is also coming off a victory against Mongolian Orkhontungalag Unubold last October via a stoppage.

Before that, Hu absorbed back-to-back draws in South Korea and in Vietnam.

This isn’t the first time that Hu is fighting a Filipino. Previously, he fought and settled for a draw against Dennis Endar and lost to PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Angilou Dalogdog for the WBF Asia Pacific flyweight title in Bohol.

