CHR-7: Human rights violations drop under current administration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) recently shared that ‘there is a decrease’ in reported incidents of human rights violations in the current administration.

CHR-7 Director Arvin Odron said this in comparison to the previous administration.

“The protection service of the regional office is focused more on winding up its investigation on mostly all cases investigated during the previous administration. Some of which were already referred to the proper agencies, to the ombudsman, and we were informed that some of the cases were already filed by the Ombudsman and prosecuted before the proper courts,” Odron said during the MOA signing for the 4th Centre for Human Rights Education in Region 7 last Thursday.

Odron, however, admitted that he could not provide the data as of this time, but assured that with the current situation, “there is a big decrease in recorded incidents of human rights violations in Region 7 compared to the previous administration.”

The CHR defines the violation of human rights as to those “committed by state actors and likewise, even if committed by civilians, for as long as there is a bit of tolerance on the part of the government, acquiescence on the part of the government.”

Odron also mentioned that it is the obligation of the government to protect all people’s human rights by legislating laws that protect human rights.

“But sadly, some of the rights are not yet protected. Now there are no legislations actually that protect certain human rights. This Commission on Human Rights have been lobbying for the passage of the Anti-Discrimination Bill which up to now remains pending in Congress. But you know, discrimination is a human rights issue,” Odron said.

Moreover, Odron also commended some local governments who have adopted some local ordinances pertaining to anti-discrimination.

In Cebu City, City Ordinance No. 2339, approved in 2016 prohibits discrimination against individuals or groups based on disability, age, health status, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, or religion.

Violators will face fines ranging from P1,000 to P5,000, or imprisonment from one to 30 days.

“May I say that the real protector of human rights is the government. Because the government is obligated to respect and to protect human rights by legislating laws. And the government is delegating that power to our law enforcement. Our law enforcement officers are tasked primarily to enforce these laws that protect human rights. So generally, even without the CHR, the government can still perform its mandate in protecting human rights,” Odron said.

According to the Human Rights Watch, the previous administration’s war against drugs resulted in deaths of over 12,000 Filipinos, primarily from urban poor communities. The Philippine National Police was also reportedly linked to at least 2,555 of these killings.

The killings raised concerns about crimes against humanity. /clorenciana

