Plea bargainer from Tagbilaran City caught with P5.2M shabu

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | April 17,2024 - 04:42 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Chris Ipanag, 45, worked as a freelance layout artist in Tagbilaran City, Bohol after he was released from jail.

On the side, the plea bargainer allegedly continued to sell illegal drugs which led to his re-arrest on Tuesday night.

Law enforcers recovered 16 small packs of suspected shabu weighing at least 775 grams and worth P5.2 million from his possession during a buy-bust operation in Purok 6, Brgy. Cogon in Tagbilaran City at 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Also, they recovered a mobile phone, motorcycle, and other non-drug items from his possession.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), said that Ipanag was able to dispose 500 grams to a kilo of shabu per week.

Drug charges

According to Alcantara, Ipanag, who is a resident of Brgy. Booy, was jailed in 2019 for drug charges. But he was released from detention after he agreed to plea bargain.

Upon his release, he worked as a freelance layout designer while he also continued selling illegal drugs.

Alcantara said that they conducted a case buildup against Ipanag for a week prior to the conduct of the buy-bust operation in coordination with the PDEA Bohol Provincial Office, Bohol Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA), and Tagbilaran Police Station.

Ipanag is currently detained while authorities prepare for the filing of complaints for the possession and sale of illegal drugs against him.

