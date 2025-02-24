Miguel Aloysius squad rolls to back-to-back wins in CYBL

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Miguel Aloysius basketball team flexed its winning form over the weekend, securing back-to-back victories in Group B of the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Chairman’s Cup 2025 at the Cebu Sports Hub in Mandaue City.

Founded by well-known basketball organizer and sports patron Van Halen Parmis and guided by Cesafi champion coach Mike Reyes, the Miguel Aloysius squad took down the Springdale Dynamic Power and Atty. Dico teams to improve to a 2-0 record in the tournament.

In their opening win, Miguel Aloysius overpowered Springdale, 88-65, behind a near double-double performance from Andre Pateno, who racked up 19 points, nine rebounds, and two steals.

Carl Jeff Mabano also had a stellar outing, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and an assist for the winning squad. Vance Andrey Pepito and Josh Braulio chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively, to seal the commanding win.

Springdale’s Riche Sarmiento put up a game-high 20 points along with nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal, but his efforts fell short in the lopsided contest.

Miguel Aloysius vs Atty. Dico

Miguel Aloysius kept its momentum going into their second game in the CYBL, dismantling Atty. Dico, 80-67. Clark James Barangan took charge with a game-high 24 points, adding four rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Macauley Fitz Uy contributed 16 points, while Pepito remained consistent with another 12-point performance.

Despite AJ Arranguez’s 16-point effort, Atty. Dico could not contain Miguel Aloysius’ well-rounded attack.

Besides head coach Mike Reyes, his son Kim Reyes, and Ritchie Bulawan also played key roles in leading the Miguel Aloysius coaching staff.

In other Group B action, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) VDrink cruised past San Roque-Bogo, 98-57.

Meanwhile, in Group A, the Tri-A Bullpups edged Simpol BB, 70-65, while the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers eked out a narrow 69-64 victory over PYFBA.

