Ayuda distribution: No politicians, candidates allowed — DSWD-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No politicians are allowed during the ayuda distribution or any financial aid released by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) during the election period.

DSWD-7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said on Tuesday that no politicians or electoral candidates should be present during the distribution of 4Ps, AKAP, and AICS among other social welfare programs, as the May 2025 polls approaches.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has imposed an election ban, through Comelec Resolution 11060 prohibiting the distribution of public funds for social services.

According to the said resolution, from March 28 to May 11, “the release, disbursement, or expenditure of public funds for social welfare services projects is prohibited, except as authorized by Comelec.”

Meanwhile, May 2 to 12 will be the total prohibition for the distribution of AICS or the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations.

However, after DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian requested to exempt 28 DSWD Projects from the ban, Comelec chairman George Garcia laid out a condition that states “No candidates/politicians during the ayuda distribution in whatever nature/form.”

According to a report of Philippine News Agency, the other projects that have been granted exemptions are the Sustainable Livelihood Program, Services for Residential and Center-Based Clients, Supplementary Feeding Program, Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens, Implementation of the Centenarians Act, Protective Services for Individuals and Families in Especially Difficult Circumstances – COMBASED, Protective Services for Individuals and Families in Especially Difficult Circumstances – PROPER, and Services to Displaced Persons.

Also in the exemption are the Recovery and Reintegration Program for Trafficked Persons, Assistance to Persons with Disability and Senior Citizens, National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction, KALAHI-CIDSS-KKB, Philippines Multisectoral Nutrition Project, Bangsamoro Umpungan sa Nutrisyon, PAMANA – Peace and Development, and PAMANA – DSWD/LGU Led Livelihood.

“Because of the upcoming election, ma feel na gyud na nato nga naay mga ingon ana (politicized dole out), so ang gibuhat sa DSWD is, number one, walay pulitiko, walay nilansar nga pulitiko nga makasud sa atong payouts. So, if we see them in the venue, we will not do the payout,” Lucero said.

Should there be any candidates or politicians in the venue, Lucero said that the DSWD “can stop it” anytime.

However, since they must also coordinate with the local government units, Lucero said that they can address the issue in a proper way.

“Atong agion sa istoryang maayo, nga (ingnon) Mayor, og mag payout ta, ayaw lang og tunga. Dili lang ta mangampanya,” Lucero said.

She added that since DSWD-7 has a healthy relationship with different politicians in the region, she believed they would understand and respect the process.

However, she also mentioned that before the election campaign started, there were some politicians seen being present during the ayuda distribution or other assistance which was something they could not prevent.

She said that social workers do not have the power to stop the politicians to be present in the venue because DSWD also deals with the incumbent officials.

“We respect also their presence and authority. Ang importante lang ang pagpadayag nga kahibaw sila that kani nga hinabang is gikan sa DSWD and that is DSWD’s budget,” Lucero said. | with a report from Philippine News Agency

