DSWD-7 explains AKAP program amid allegations of irregularities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) addressed concerns about the controversial Ayuda Para sa Kapos Ang Kita Program (AKAP), following allegations of irregularities raised by barangay officials in Daanbantayan town.

The agency’s regional office here, in a statement released on Tuesday, January 7, clarified questions regarding the program’s purpose and its eligibility criteria.

In their statement, DSWD-7 reiterated that AKAP served as ‘a social assistance and social safety net’ provided for minimum wage earners and low-income earners from both the formal and informal economy.

It was designed to help its beneficiaries cope with economic challenges, especially inflation, they added.

The program is funded by ₱26.7 billion from the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Furthermore, DSWD-7 also elaborated guidelines on who are qualified the financial incentives.

According to the agency, beneficiaries of other DSWD programs, like the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens, can qualify for AKAP if they meet the necessary requirements.

They also explained that AKAP beneficiaries can be referred by anyone, but they must go through verification to ensure eligibility.

DSWD-7’s statement came after the Liga Ng Mga Barangay in Daanbantayan town urged the Ombudsman to probe alleged anomalies in the implementation of the program in the 20 barangays there.

Barangay officials raised concerns that beneficiaries of existing government-ran financial assistance programs were unjustly included. They argued that such individuals should be excluded from AKAP.

AKAP

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian earlier defended the AKAP, maintaining that it is “not pork barrel since any good Samaritan can refer potential beneficiaries and the barangay has nothing to do with AKAP.

The AKAP funding became controversial after it was linked to the signature campaign for Charter change.

Sen. Imee Marcos particularly alleged that it was one of the government grants used to lure Filipinos into participating in the so-called “fake” people’s initiative.

According to DSWD Memorandum Circular No. 30, signed in August 2024, beneficiaries can receive cash assistance ranging from ₱1,000 to ₱10,000 based on their needs, as determined by DSWD social workers during an assessment.

In the meantime, the department’s counterparts here in Central Visayas assured continuing partnership with local government units (LGUs) to ensure efficient program delivery.

“DSWD-7’s commitment to working with LGUs ensures that we provide the right support to communities in need,” said DSWD-7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero. / mme

