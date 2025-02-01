Dumaguete City carnapping: Three men caught stealing motorcycle

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three young men from Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental landed in jail after they were caught in the act of stealing a motorcycle parked in front of the owner’s house last Tuesday, January 21.

Authorities have field charges of carnapping against the suspects shortly after their arrest.

The Dumaguete City carnapping suspects were identified as Lorenzo Miguel Sarao from Barangay Buntis, Bacong; Rondel Santa Ana Aguilar from Dumaguete City; and JC Martinez Brgy Cantil-e, Dumaguete City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, chief of Regional Highway Patrol Unit-Central Visayas (RHPU-7), narrated that the complainant reported the incident to the Dumaguete City Police Office.

The female victim told authorities that she parked the motorcycle in front of her residence in Brgy. Lower Bagacay, Dumaguete City last Tuesday.

At around 11:30 p.m., she noticed that the vehicle was nowhere to be found, prompting her to report to authorities. The motorcycle’s key, however, was still in her possession.

Personnel of the Highway Patrol Unit in Negros immediately scoured the area after receiving the report.

On January 22, they spotted the three suspects while in the act of helping each other push the stolen motorcycle along Meciano Rd. in Barangay Taclobo.

During the arrest, operatives confirmed the motorcycle’s identity through its engine and chassis numbers, which matched the Certificate of Registration in the complainant’s possession.

According to Parilla, this was the first time that all three Dumaguete City carnapping suspects have been arrested.

He added that they may have spotted the unattended vehicle by chance as they were passing by and decided to take it with them.

“First time pa ni sila na-arrested and then mga batan-on. Basin og ilaha rang natripan nga giguyod ang usa ka motor nga naagian nila nga wala gihipos so giguyod ang motor,” stated Parilla.

As of this writing, the three Dumaguete City carnapping suspects are detained at the Dumaguete City Police Station’s custodial facility.

Parilla revealed that police have already filed charges of carnapping against them.

