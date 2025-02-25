Minglanilla: 8-year-old girl dies after getting run over by truck

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | February 25,2025 - 04:04 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An 8-year-old Grade 2 student tragically lost her life after being run over by a trailer truck in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu on Monday evening, February 24.

The minor was brought by her uncle for a spin on his motorcycle when they met the accident.

At around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, a road accident along the national highway in Upper Tulay was reported to local authorities.

Among the victims was 8-year-old alias “Ayesha,” a Grade 2 student and a resident of Brgy. Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City.

Ayesha was onboard a motorcycle driven by her 35-year-old uncle when the latter allegedly lost control of the vehicle causing it to crash along the highway.

The two were on their way home to Cebu City after grabbing a meal at an eatery in Minglanilla, according to the girl’s grandparent.

The crash reportedly resulted in the girl being thrown into the middle of the road while her uncle was thrown to the sidewalk.

A trailer truck carrying cement then ran over the lower half of the girl’s body, who died on the spot.

Meanwhile, her uncle sustained minor injuries on different parts of his body.

After the accident, the driver of the trailer truck identified as alias “Jorlie” turned himself in to local police.

In an interview, Jorlie claimed that he did not notice the victim and the motorcycle as it was heading to the direction of his truck.

Jorlie said that he stopped the vehicle after he heard a loud sound and noticed a helmet that flew off.

As of this writing, he is detained at the custodial facility of the Minglanilla Police Station while police continue to investigate the incident.

Minglanilla is a first-class municipality of Cebu Province, which is located approximately 15 kilometers south of Cebu City.

