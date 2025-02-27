POGO workers: Over 400 of them nabbed in Pasay scam hub

MANILA, Philippines – Over 400 foreign nationals were arrested in a raid on an alleged Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) scam hub in Pasay City on Wednesday, according to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

The operation, conducted in collaboration with the Pasay City government, the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP CIDG), and the Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Cybercrime, resulted in the closure of an illegal POGO operation inside One Wheels Condominiums.

The crackdown followed a tip-off from a concerned citizen who reported an influx of foreign nationals going in and out of the building.

During the raid, authorities discovered signs of various scams being run out of the site, including cryptocurrency fraud, love scams, investment scams, and spamming activities.

Investigators also found several text blasters, one-time password generators, and cold crypto wallets. The scams were primarily conducted via messaging platforms such as Viber and Telegram.

A total of 401 foreign nationals were apprehended, including 207 Chinese, 132 Vietnamese, 24 Koreans, 11 Malaysians, 14 Indonesians, 12 Myanmar nationals, and one from Madagascar.

Additionally, 52 Filipino workers were also found at the site.

In response to the illegal activities, the Pasay City government issued a cease and desist order that immediately shut down the operation for lack of a business permit and violations of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s total ban on POGOs. (PNA)

