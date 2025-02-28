3 north Cebu LGUs, Marina boost maritime safety measures

MANILA, Philippines – The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) has partnered with the municipalities of San Remigio, Daanbantayan, and Medellin in Cebu province to boost maritime safety and awareness.

In a statement on Friday, MARINA said the partnership was formalized through the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) at San Remigio Sports Complex in Cebu during the 4th leg of the Maritime Safety Culture Awareness Campaign Caravan on Thursday.

The MOA was signed by MARINA Regional Office-Central Visayas (MRO-7) Director Annabell Lagas, San Remigio Mayor Alfonso Pestolante, Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura and Medellin Mayor Joven Mondigo Jr.

“The agreement underscores a commitment to strengthening inter-agency cooperation in enforcing maritime safety measures and raising awareness among local stakeholders,” MARINA said.

On Friday, a town hall meeting was held at the same venue, with over 150 participants from maritime schools, recreational boat operators, domestic shipping operators, fishing boat operators, and government offices from northern Cebu.

The two-day caravan included a series of motorcades that visited key ports in Cebu, including Liloan, Danao, Polambato, Maya, Kawit, Hagnaya and Tabuelan.

“The initiative featured town hall meetings, audio-visual presentations on maritime safety, and the distribution of information, education, and communication materials. Safety awareness posters were installed at multiple ports to inform the traveling public,” MARINA said.

The caravan will visit other areas in the region in the coming months to reinforce safety practices and “promote a culture of maritime safety among stakeholders.” (PNA)

