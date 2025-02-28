Pinili, Torres set for Ohashi boxing event in Japan this March

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two Filipino boxers will try their luck in Japan’s highly competitive boxing scene on March 25 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Romer Pinili and Ador Torres will take on two promising Japanese prospects in a fight card organized by renowned Japanese boxing promoter Hideyuki Ohashi of Ohashi Promotions.

The 24-year-old Pinili, also called “The Chosen One,” will square off against unbeaten prospect Taiga Imanaga in an eight-round bout in the lightweight division.

This will be Pinili’s second fight in Japan, following his debut there in 2022, where he lost to Mikyo Watarai via unanimous decision at the same venue.

Despite the defeat, Pinili holds a solid record of eight wins, including seven knockouts, with two losses and one draw.

In comparison, the 25-year-old Imanaga has an unblemished 7-0 record with five knockouts, making their fight a must-watch showdown between two knockout artists.

Pinili’s most recent bout earned him the Philippine lightweight title after scoring a first-round knockout against Cebuano Reymond Empic in Glan, Sarangani, last October.

Meanwhile, Imanaga’s previous win was against countryman Yoji Saito by unanimous decision last November.

On the other hand, Torres, a veteran of 19 fights, will test the mettle of newcomer Sora Tanaka in their eight-round welterweight showdown.

Torres holds a 12-6-1 (win-loss-draw) record with eight knockouts but is currently on a two-fight losing streak in Japan and China.

Meanwhile, Tanaka has a 2-0 record, with both wins coming by knockout in his young pro boxing career.

The main event of the fight card will feature Reiya Abe against former world title challenger Satoshi Shimizu.

