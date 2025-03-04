cdn mobile

High heat index: Manila suspends face-to-face classes

By: Ferdinand Patinio - Philippine News Agency March 04,2025 - 11:02 AM

(PNA file photo by Yancy Lim)

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Manila on Tuesday suspended face-to-face classes in all levels, both public and private schools, due to a high heat index.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna made the announcement in a social media post late Monday, citing the recommendation of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.

“Schools are advised to shift to any alternative learning modality,” she added.

She advised everyone to take caution as Manila’s heat index is expected to peak at 43°C on Tuesday.

Other areas have also announced class suspensions due to soaring heat indices:

–Quezon City – Kindergarten to senior high school, public (No face-to-face classes)
–Bacoor, Cavite – Preschool to Grade 12, public and private (No face-to-face classes)
–Abucay, Bataan – All levels, public and private
–Orani, Bataan – All levels, public and private
–Samal, Bataan – All levels, public and private
–Hermosa, Bataan – All levels, public and private (PNA)

TAGS: high heat index, Manila
