Cesafi Season 24 opening: Commissioner promises grand event

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The opening ceremony of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 promises to be a grand spectacle with over 200 student dancers from various schools set to take center stage on Saturday, September 21, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Cesafi Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr. said these exciting details during a press conference held on Wednesday at SM Seaside City Cebu, highlighting the magnitude and vibrant atmosphere expected for the event that will start at 1 PM.

READ MORE:

Cesafi to introduce women’s basketball in Season 25

Cesafi women’s volleyball: Determination made Lady Panthers win championship title

Cesafi adds under-15 boys basketball tilt for Season 24

“Our opening ceremony at the Cebu Coliseum will feature around 200 performers, making it a very exciting and unique experience,” Tiukinhoy shared.

With the theme “Champions of Gold, Embracing Nature,” the opening will include six production numbers choreographed by Cesafi Executive Director Janice Maglasang, in collaboration with volunteers from member schools.

Adding to the thrill of the ceremony is the presence of Cebuano Olympians Elreen Ando and John Febuar Ceniza, both of whom competed in the Paris Olympics in July. Their participation serves as an inspiration for the athletes and spectators alike.

The ceremony will be attended by Cesafi’s Board of Directors, athletic directors from member schools, and other prominent figures in Cebuano sports.

READ MORE: UAAP: UP thrashes NU for 3-0 start in men’s basketball

One of the major highlights of the event will be the presentation and crowning of Miss Cesafi 2024, featuring 25 candidates representing Cesafi member schools. This beauty pageant has become one of the most anticipated side events before the start of the season.

Following the opening festivities, the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs will showcase both their high school and collegiate basketball teams in the season’s first games.

The CRMC Baby Mustangs, debuting as the newest team in the high school division, will face the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons at 4:00 p.m.

This will be followed by the collegiate matchup between the CRMC Mustangs and the Benedicto College Cheetahs at 5:00 p.m.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP