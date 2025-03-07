Casual employee fired by Lapu-Lapu gov’t for causing trouble in a bar

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A casual employee of Lapu-Lapu City Hall was terminated after he allegedly squeezed the face of a woman on Wednesday evening, March 5, 2025, inside a bar in Brgy. Poblacion.

In the video that proliferated in social media, the employee allegedly wanted to sit with the woman in their table.

However, the woman refused and this caused the city hall employee to get angry and then he squeezed the mouth of the woman.

READ:

S. Korea public official fired for Disneyland visit during work trip

The bar management ask assistance of the police. However, when he was reprimanded, he introduced himself as a city hall employee.

Lawyer Danilo Almendras, city administrator of Lapu-Lapu, confirmed that the man in the video was their employee who was assigned in his office.

He said that he was an admin aid and casual employee of city hall since 2020.

On Friday afternoon, the employee was absent. However, Almendras called his attention and he admitted that he was drunk during the incident.

He also revealed that he was not with his co-workers that night.

Almendras, however, explained that since the involved employee was not a regular worker but only a casual employee, then they could immediately terminate him.

He said that the employee had no security of tenure.

“It is understood that such employment will automatically cease at the end of the period stated unless renewed. Any or all of them may be laid off anytime before the expiration of the period when their services are no longer needed or funds are no longer available or the project has already been completed/finished, or their performance are below par,” the termination order read.

He added that they terminated the employee for bringing the name of the office and due to his actions.

Although the employee denied the allegation in the video, however, the city administrator’s office secured witnesses who verified the incident that was stated in the complaint.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP