Avantrac rules AEBC 7th Corporate Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Avantrac eked out a hard-fought, 67-63, victory against CBM Engineering to win the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 7th Corporate Cup on Saturday evening, September 14, at the University of San Carlos (USC) North Campus gymnasium.

Noriko Benedicto led Avantrac, that was composed of Civil Engineers, after topscoring his team with 21 points along with two rebounds and one assist. That excellent performance earned him the “Most Valuable Player” (MVP) title.

Joshua Gayotin chipped in 14 points with five rebounds, one steal, and one block to aid Benedicto in their back-and-forth championship battle against the equally determined CBM Engineering led by Jett Latonio.

READ: CS4, Avantrac, Strato slay foes in AEBC Corporate Cup

Latonio also had his fair share of brilliance on the court after scoring the game-high of 23 points paired with six boards, three assists, and three steals. That would’ve earned him the MVP plum, but his team fell short in winning the game in crunch time.

Ivan Deo added 15 points as CBM Engineering finished second in the tournament that featured Cebu’s very own licensed engineers and architects clashing on the hardcourt.

READ: Nagel unloads 36 points as Buildrite beats Sparko in AEBC Corporate Cup

Avantrac started off great, finishing the opening period with a four-point cushion, 21-17.

However, CBM Engineering turned the table by pouring 20 points in the second period to grab a 37-31 lead in halftime.

In the second half, both teams fought tooth and nail that resulted to a 50-all score heading into the final canto with Avantrac emerging as the victor.

In the battle-for-third, Phelps Dodge easily earned the podium after thrashing Buildrite, 96-54, behind Jan Manalili’s 26-point outing.

Meanwhile, the Mythical Five awardees include Miguel Cenabre (Buildrite), Deo, Manalili, Gayotin, and Latonio.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP