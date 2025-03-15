PRO-7 warns public vs scammers pretending to be police officers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is warning the public against scammers using the name of the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) or someone pretending to be a police officer to ask for money or personal favors.

In a statement released on Thursday, March 13, Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, the PRO-7 director, said that they had been getting reports on scammers sending text messages or making phone calls to ask for cash, personal favors, or make their victims disclose personal information.

“We strongly condemn these fraudulent activities that exploit the trust of the public. Let this serve as a warning—anyone caught impersonating the Chief PNP or any police officer for personal gain will face the full force of the law. We urge everyone to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities immediately. Together, we can put an end to these scams and protect our communities,” Maranan said.

The same statement mentioned that multiple reports have reached PRO-7 regarding scammers who would send text messages or make phone calls to reportedly discuss the issuance of a warrant for the supposed arrest of their victim or the need to issue an affidavit on a pending case.

When the victim responds, the scammer would then use intimidation tactics to extort money or ask for personal information.

Scammers

Based on their initial investigation, the scammers would use scripted messages and assume fake identifies in their modus.

To put an end to this scheme, PRO-7 is urging victims to coordinate with the Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP) in tracking down and prosecuting the scammers. The agency may be reached through their hotline: 09985988105.

At the same time, PRO-7 gave the assurance that immediate legal action will be taken as soon as the alleged offenders are identified.

Maranan said that anyone who will impersonate the PNP Chief or any police officer for their personal gain will be prosecuted.

