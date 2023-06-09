Scammer attempts to steal by pretending to be Cebu City police director

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A scammer attempted to commit theft by claiming to be the head of the Cebu City Police Office on Thursday, June 8.

According to City Director PCOL Ireneo B. Dalogdog, he received a call from PMAJ Efren Dela Cruz Diaz Jr., Station Commander of Police Station 3, about an incident that allegedly involved his name.

The secretary of the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office reportedly received a call at 10 a.m. on Thursday from an individual who claimed to be Dalogdog.

The scammer demanded to talk to the Cebu City Treasurer about a supposedly urgent and important matter.

When called by City Treasurer Mare Vae F. Reyes, the scammer reportedly asked for assistance for visitors allegedly from Manila.

The suspect claimed that the visitors will be distributing rice to the residents of Cebu City and asked for a referral of rice dealers in the city.

The scam was discovered when Reyes called the personal number of Dalogdog.

Dalogdog warned the public to be careful about scams using his name.

He clarified that he does not give authorization to anyone to ask for favors on behalf of the police force.

Dalogdog urged the public to immediately report incidents like this to the nearest police station or to their hotline in order to catch the scammers who are damaging his name.

Scams, especially text scams have mushroomed during the pandemic and usually offer hard-to-resist come-ons.

Authorities have devised ways not to fall victim to scammers. Among them is the Identify, Ignore, Report approach.

