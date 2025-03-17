Sal Jimenez expresses gratitude as Bayawan City leaves CVIRAA for NIR

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Education (DepEd) Region 7 Director, Salustiano Jimenez, congratulated Bayawan City for its successful hosting of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), marking a bittersweet farewell as the city prepares to join the newly established Negros Island Region (NIR) next year.

In his closing ceremony speech on Sunday, March 16, Jimenez expressed his gratitude to Bayawan City Mayor John “Jack” Raymond for rolling out the city’s red carpet throughout the week-long meet, which served as the official qualifier for Region 7 in the Palarong Pambansa this May in Ilocos Norte.

“This would be the last CVIRAA with the four provinces together. I mentioned that in the opening ceremonies, and I will say it again because I want this moment to be remembered not just in the minds of every witness to CVIRAA 2025 but also in the hearts of those who carry the passion for sports,” Jimenez said.

“We may be separating in terms of regions, but I hope and pray that the relationships we have built remain strong. Being Bisaya, we will always be Bisaya. Negros Oriental will always be Bisaya. Our language and culture will continue to connect us beyond borders of water and land.”

From the 20 school divisions that currently make up CVIRAA, only 12 will remain under Region 7, as the cities and towns of the Negros Island Region will form their own regional meet, spearheaded by Dumaguete City.

Despite this transition, Jimenez was highly impressed by Bayawan City’s hosting, particularly its waste management initiative, which he deemed an “11/10” effort.

“I commend Bayawan City. I give its hosting an 11 out of 10. No major issues occurred, which is a testament to how safe and well-organized Bayawan City was in handling CVIRAA 2025. There were minor concerns beyond the host’s control, but they never escalated to my attention. This was the first CVIRAA where I was present from the opening until two days before the closing, and I felt confident and comfortable throughout. With that, congratulations to Bayawan City,” Jimenez stated.

“One thing I observed here is how clean the surroundings remained throughout the event. There was no visible trash, proving that proper waste management is possible. It’s just a matter of instilling responsibility and accountability in everyone.”

Bayawan City successfully hosted over 18,000 athletes from 20 school divisions. In the final medal standings, the Cebu City Niños retained their overall championship, leading both the elementary and secondary divisions with a total haul of 105 gold, 89 silver, and 73 bronze medals.

Bohol Province secured second place with a 61-51-79 medal tally, followed by Cebu Province in third with 42-40-79. Dumaguete City, last year’s runner-up, settled for fourth with 36-45-40, while Mandaue City rounded out the top five with 31-43-56.

Although Bayawan City finished ninth overall in the medal standings, its exceptional hosting left a lasting impression, ensuring that CVIRAA 2025 will be remembered as a fitting farewell before the region undergoes a massive change.

