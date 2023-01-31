Council asks DEPW, DPWH to repair Busay school building with cracks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has requested the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to prepare a Program of Works and Estimates (POWE) for the rehabilitation of a building in Busay Elem. School where cracks have been found.

Members of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), DEPW structural engineers, DPWH, Office of the Building Official, Department of Education, Local School Board, and officials of Barangay Busay conducted a joint ocular inspection at the Busay Elementary School and Busay National National High School in Sitio Garahe, Busay, Cebu City on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the Committee on Infrastructure, said the joint inspection on Tuesday was upon the request of the barangay and the school principal based on the Geohazard Assessment Report of the MGB.

Barangay Busay is one of the identified barangays susceptible to landslides, Guardo said.

“Based sa among initial findings, ang katong concern sa MGB nga there was no proper drainage system that has to be addressed sa DPWH ug sa barangay,” he added.

In October 2022, at least 39 individuals, or 12 families in Sitio Garahe were displaced after their houses were destroyed by a landslide that hit the area.

Guardo said the school buildings except for one, which houses three classrooms for at least 115 elementary pupils, are still safe and okay.

“Ang among concern lang ang particular building sa elementary school with three classrooms nga there were manifestation nga dunay mga crack sa structure niya sa wall. But as far as the structure is concerned, medyo stable pa man, but we were just too concerned also sa safety sa mga bata kay at the back portion man gud naa ang retaining wall pero upon conducting an inspection, we advised ang disaster nga ipa clear kay dunay mga tanom na nakuan sad ba nya basin mukuan ang pressure sa wall,” Guardo explained.

The cracks were believed to have been caused either by rapid soil movements or by subsequent constructions.

Rachel Sagnoy, of the Busay Elementary School, said that as a safety precaution, they do not hold classes in the school during rainy days. /rcg

ALSO READ:

In Compostela, 2 families from mountain brgy evacuated after ground cracks show

Woman gunned down in Busay

7 injured in early morning road accident in Sitio Garaje, Brgy Busay

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.