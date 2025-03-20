Vegetable broker, tagged as HVI, nabbed in Dalaguete, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A vegetable broker from Dalaguete town, southern Cebu was caught with over P500,000 worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation on Wednesday evening, March 19.

Authorities have discovered that the suspect, who has been previously arrested and charged for illegal drug charges, has returned to his old ways a few years after his release.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old alias “Juan,” a resident of Brgy. Mantalongon in Dalaguete.

Juan reportedly makes a living as a vegetable broker or one who facilitates the sale of vegetables from the farmers to the buyers.

But police found out that aside from being a vegetable broker he had allegedly been moonlighting as a drug pusher.

Served time for drugs

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), Juan was previously arrested and did time for illegal drugs 2021. He was released on probation one year later.

Instead of turning over a new leaf, Juan allegedly continued his illegal business where he would dispose of around 200 grams of illegal drugs every week.

He became the subject of a buy-bust operation after an informant gave a tip to PDEA-7 personnel. Operatives monitored Juan for one month before they arrested him in Brgy. Mantalongon at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Seized from his possession were 80 grams of suspected shabu with an average market value of P544,000 and one cellular phone.

High-value individual

Juan is classified as a High-value individual (HVI), according to PDEA-7,

As of this writing, authorities are preparing to file charges for the possession and sale of illegal drugs against the suspect who is detained at the PDEA-7 detention facility in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City.

Juan’s arrest came one day after another HVI, a 15-year-old boy, was rescued in Sitio Puntod, Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City. The minor was caught with 50 grams of suspected shabu estimated to be worth around P340,000.

An investigation is ongoing to uncover the operations and sources of both local drug personalities.

Dalaguete is a first-class municipality located approximately 90 kilometers south of Cebu City.

