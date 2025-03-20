Mandaue: 2 rallies set at start of campaign season, cops ready for them

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — As the local election campaign season is set to begin on March 28, the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is stepping up preparations to ensure the safety and security of the events.

So far, two political parties have announced their grand rallies. Team Mandaue is scheduled to hold their rally on March 28, while One Mandaue will hold theirs on March 29.

Both parties have requested police assistance to help maintain safety and order during these events.

A final coordination meeting is still planned to finalize the specific times and locations for the rallies.

MCPO Spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro assured that enough personnel will be deployed to secure all events.

“Depende sa expected crowd, sa area, para makahibaw gyud ta pila gyud ka personnel ang mahatag. Whatever the crowd size, we will deploy the maximum number of personnel to ensure the safety of our supporters,” said Villaro.

(It will be depend on the expected crowd in the area for us to know how many personnel we can deploy. Whatever the crowd size, we will deploy the maximum number of personnel to ensure the safety of our supporters.)

Supporters are urged to remain peaceful and avoid any acts of violence.

“We expect sa mga supporters nga ingun ana kahugyaw ang ilang pagsuporta sa ilang respective candidates, one way man na siya sa ilang pag-express sa ilang support. Sa ato sa PNP, ato ra na sila’ng pasagdahan depende lang gyud nga dili makagive og kasamok,” Villaro added.

(We expect the supporters to be that enthusiastic in their support of their respective candidates, that is one way for them to express their support. In the side of the PNP, we will just let them be, ( it will really) depend that they would not cause trouble.)

Villaro said that Mandaue’s status remains green, maintaining peace and order. She mentioned that no threats to any candidates had been reported.

